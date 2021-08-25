हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Tug of war at wedding mandap? Narrow escape for baraatis as bride and groom look shocked - Watch

The video has now surfaced all over social media and has given a good laugh to netizens. 

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Weddings are the best part of Indian culture not only because they involve a number of ceremonies and rituals, but because they also possess a whole lot of drama and fun. In a viral video of one such ceremony, the relatives can be seen falling right into the ‘Mandap’.

In a video shared on Instagram, one can see the bride and groom performing rituals in the Mandap while their relatives hold a red coloured cloth over them. But suddenly instead of holding the cloth, the relatives start pulling each other that eventually ended in a tug of war game.

As a result, relatives on the bride’s end fell right into the Mandap, especially a lady who landed flat on her face, while a man's hand went into the wedding fire.

Watch:

ALSO WATCH: Naaraz dulhan ne roke kadam: Bride refuses to enter wedding venue for this reason, watch viral video

