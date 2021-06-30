TV anchor interrupts live bulletin to say ‘I haven’t been paid’ - Watch viral video

New Delhi: A video of a TV anchor in Zambia has recently garnered a lot of attention worldwide. The anchor, identified as Kabinda Kalimina, interrupted the news bulletin to raise the issue of non-payment of his and his co-workers.

In the video that has gone viral, Kalimina can be seen starting his news bulletin on KBN TV News (Kenmark Broadcasting Network) and after a few seconds, can be heard raising the issue of not being paid by the channel. "We are human beings, ladies and gentlemen, away from the news. We must be compensated. We haven't been paid at KBN, unfortunately," he said during the live broadcast.

“Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn't mean journalists shouldn't speak out,” Kalimina wrote as he shared the video from his Facebook account.

KBN TV has denied the anchor's claims and termed it “drunken behaviour”. Taking to Facebook, the channel released a letter and wrote he was “drunk” and they will “carry out investigations”.

Kalimina has refuted the allegations of being drunk during his now-viral show and questioned how he could have been under the influence of alcohol when has done shows earlier.

During the coronavirus pandemic as reports of several companies laying off employees and delaying payments came to the fore, this video has thus gained attention from many sections on social media.