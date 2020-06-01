हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitteratis call it pole dance after video of bear rubbing his back against pole goes viral

There was a user who said, “This is another kind of polar bear. Since it can't reach the pole, it just manages by doing pole dance.”  

Twitteratis call it pole dance after video of bear rubbing his back against pole goes viral

New Delhi: An Indian Forest Service (IFS) staffer on Sunday (May 31, 2020) shared a clip that is doing rounds on Twitter where a bear is seen rubbing his back against a pole.

In a 13-second clip, the bear is seen looking up in the sky and squatting against the pole. 

Twitteratis called it a ‘pole dance’ and a ‘Michael Jackson in the making’. 

There was another user who said, “This is another kind of polar bear. Since it can't reach the pole, it just manages by doing pole dance.”

The IFS staffer although said that usually the male bears rub their backs over the trees and poles to leave their scent and in order to mark their territories.

She also stated that this happens mostly during breeding seasons where mothers train cubs to do that.

The IFS staffer also shared a video on Monday where a bear is seen doing ‘his version of yoga’.

Both videos have been collectively viewed by over 6k people.

