close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naagin dance

UP woman calls off wedding after drunk groom breaks into 'naagin' dance

The incident happened last Friday. According to reports, the man also misbehaved with his bride and her family, when she refused to marry him.

UP woman calls off wedding after drunk groom breaks into &#039;naagin&#039; dance
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri called off her wedding after the groom apparently broke into a 'naagin' dance under the influence of alcohol. 

The incident happened last Friday. According to reports, the man also misbehaved with his bride and her family, when she refused to marry him.

After the baaraat arrived at the wedding venue, the groom's friends took him to the dance floor, which delayed the wedding rituals. When one of the bride's relatives asked him to come with him for the rituals, he misbehaved with him. However, things were resolved soon and the couple exchanged garlands. 

This was not it. After this, the groom returned to the dance floor and broke into the 'naagin' dance. 

Live TV

Meanwhile, the bride, who was observing her groom's inappropriate behaviour, decided to call off the wedding. The groom's family tried hard to convince her but she refused to change her decision. 

Angry with the bride's decision to call off the wedding, he allegedly slapped her too. 

Following the chaos, police reached the wedding venue to sort out things between the two families. However, a formal complaint wasn't launched. The groom's family later agreed to return all the gifts and bear the marriage expenses. 

Click here to read other viral stories. 

Tags:
Naagin dancewedding called-offBride calls off weddingUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

In a robbery gone wrong, thieves fall through ceiling while trying to burgle a restaurant

Must Watch

PT20M59S

President's rule imposed in Maharashtra for next 6 months