US President Joe Biden's bowing head image in press conference goes viral, know why

New Delhi: An image of US president Joe Biden bowing his head with a frustrated look on his face during his press conference following the deadly attack at the Kabul airport has gone viral.

While some took to Twitter to praise the president, others have also used the same image to slam the government over the chaos around the evacuation at Kabul airport.

Matt Whitlock, a US politician, shared the image from his verified account on twitter and captioned it "A defining moment."

US President Biden on Thursday (August 26) vowed the United States will carry out strikes against the group responsible for the bombings that killed a dozen Americans.

"To those who carried out this attack...know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in prepared remarks from the East Room of the White House.

The Commander in Chief also declared the US would carry out its plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

The Thursday attack was the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan in roughly a decade. At least 60 Afghan civilians also died in Thursday’s bombings.

