BASMATI RICE BAG

US Woman Rocks Basmati Rice Tote Bag, Internet Goes 'Grainy' With Laughter

A US woman’s Basmati rice tote bag sparks a hilarious trend, proving that fashion can truly be a mixed bag.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2024, 06:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • There's a new it bag in town, and it’s straight out of the rice aisle!
  • A video showing a woman in the US casually carrying a Basmati rice tote bag to a salon has the internet in stitches
  • 'The new American fashion trend is affordable, sustainable, and comes with 5 kilos of rice'
US Woman Rocks Basmati Rice Tote Bag, Internet Goes 'Grainy' With Laughter Pic Credit: Instagram

'Move over Louis Vuitton and Kate Spade;' there's a new it bag in town, and it’s straight out of the rice aisle! A video showing a woman in the US casually carrying a Basmati rice tote bag to a salon has the internet in stitches. The post, shared by a witty Instagram user, has gone viral for all the right reasons—and a few delicious ones too.

'Who Needs Gucci When You Have Basmati?'

The clip begins with the Instagram user hilariously addressing her Indian friends:

“Ladies, forget Louis Vuitton. The new American fashion trend is affordable, sustainable, and comes with 5 kilos of rice. Introducing: the Royal Basmati Rice tote bag!”

As the camera pans to the now-iconic bag, proudly emblazoned with “Royal Basmati Rice”, the user doubles down on her comedy, saying:

“Indian girls, let's reclaim our Chacks and Boris (local cloth bags)! Why splurge on high-end brands when you can sport what’s trending in America—for free?”

The Internet Weighs In

Unsurprisingly, social media couldn’t handle this grain-tastic revelation. Comments flooded in, with many crowning the rice tote as the “OG tote bag.”

Here’s a taste of the hilarious reactions:

“When they say the bag is 'full of character,' I didn’t think they meant carbs.”

“Eco-friendly, stylish, AND smells like biryani? Sign me up!”

“Forget designer logos—Royal Basmati is the only brand I trust.”

Read other comments here:

totebag

totebag

Here is the 'OG Bag'

Not Its First Rodeo

This isn’t the Basmati bag’s first viral moment. Back in 2020, a similar tote made waves when it was spotted online in Chicago, selling for an ironically high price. Some joked that fashionistas were willing to pay extra for the bag's "vintage rice dust."

Fashion, But Make It Local

The Basmati tote is a reminder of how quirky, eco-friendly items can break into mainstream fashion—sometimes unintentionally. And honestly, who doesn’t love a good laugh paired with sustainability?

As netizens say, 'Indian girls, ditch the designer bags and proudly flaunt your rice sacks.' Who knows? You might just start the next global trend—or at least save a few bucks while carrying your groceries in style!

