Veteran actress Tabassum denies rumours of her death, shares post on Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actress Tabassum on Friday (April 23) denied rumours of her death doing rounds on social media.

Sharing a picture that read, “Tabassum of Bollywood is no more. May her soul rest in peace” she said that it was fake news.

The actress, who hosts a web show “Tabassum Talkies”, said that she is alive and doing well.

“With your blessings I am perfectly fit and fine with my family. The rumour doing rounds about me is completely false and I pray for all of you to be safe,” she said in a tweet.

Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein pic.twitter.com/UDuDrtIiea — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) April 23, 2021

Weeks ago, Tabassum had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. After staying over a week at the hospital, she tested negative for the virus and returned home.

Her son, Hoshang Govil, had shared the news of her mother having recovered from the virus.

“With your love, prayers & support Mom is back home..must say at 77 @tabassumgovil has beaten #Corona. Surely she is a #CoronaWarrior,” tweeted Govil.

with your love, prayers & support Mom is back home..must say at 77 @tabassumgovil has beaten #Corona. Surely she is a #CoronaWarrior #coronavirus https://t.co/UcR7oTjxXf — Hoshang Govil (@GovilHoshang) April 14, 2021

