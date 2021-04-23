हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tabassum

Veteran actress Tabassum denies rumours of her death, shares post on Twitter

Sharing a picture that read, “Tabassum of Bollywood is no more. May her soul rest in peace” she said that it was fake news.

Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actress Tabassum on Friday (April 23) denied rumours of her death doing rounds on social media.

The actress, who hosts a web show “Tabassum Talkies”, said that she is alive and doing well.

“With your blessings I am perfectly fit and fine with my family. The rumour doing rounds about me is completely false and I pray for all of you to be safe,” she said in a tweet.

Weeks ago, Tabassum had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. After staying over a week at the hospital, she tested negative for the virus and returned home.

Her son, Hoshang Govil, had shared the news of her mother having recovered from the virus.

“With your love, prayers & support Mom is back home..must say at 77 @tabassumgovil  has beaten #Corona. Surely she is a #CoronaWarrior,” tweeted Govil.

TabassumFake newsCOVID-19Coronavirus
