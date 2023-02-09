Video of Coach Getting Massage From Underage Cricketer in UP's Deoria Prompts Enquiry

Deoria: A probe has been ordered by the District Magistrate against a coach, after he was seen in a video getting a massage by a young cricketer at Ravindra Kishore Shahi Sports Stadium here. The enquiry was ordered by DM Jitendra Pratap Singh after a video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday showed cricket coach Abdul Ahad getting a massage from an under-18 cricketer in a hostel. The DM has asked a report within thee working days.

The three member probe committee has Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Deputy District Inspector of School, and District Youth Welfare Officer as its members.

Also Read: Video of Ajmer Couple Making Out in Moving Bike Goes Viral, Case Filed - Watch

"The matter is serious and it is necessary to investigate it. It is highly condemnable to make children/sportspersons do such a thing. Appropriate action will be taken after getting the inquiry report," the DM on Thursday said.