Video Of Man Urinating On Labourer Goes Viral; Madhya Pradesh CM Orders Accused To Be Booked Under NSA

BHOPAL: In an extremely shocking and shameful incident, a video of a man urinating on a poor labourer in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district has surfaced on social media. The viral video has sparked an outrage with several social media users demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. In the viral video, the poor labourer, who is said to be from the Beba tribal community, can be seen sitting on a footpath, while the other man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, is seen peeing over him. The incident reportedly took place six days ago.

The victim, Pale Kaul, is a resident of Sidhi and works as a contractual labourer. Reacting to the incident, Priya Singh, Deputy SP, Sidhi, assured that appropriate action will be taken after ascertaining the facts about the video. It needs to be ascertained if a Dalit (man) was involved in the incident, she added.

Taking serious note of the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the state authorities to book the accused under the National Security Act (NSA) Act.



CM Shivraj took to Twitter and informed, "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA."

मेरे संज्ञान में सीधी जिले का एक वायरल वीडियो आया है...



मैंने प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि अपराधी को गिरफ्तार कर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई कर एनएसए भी लगाया जाए। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 4, 2023

Since the poor labourer was scared and did not report the incident, the local police in Sidhi have filed an FIR against the accused under sections 294 and 504 of the IPC, and under the SC/ST act.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and top Congress leader Kamal Nath has also strongly condemned the incident. "There is no place for such a heinous and fallen act in a civilized society," he said. Kamal Nath also said that the time has come for atrocities against tribals in Madhya Pradesh to come to an end. Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President and tribal leader Vikrant Bhuria also called the incident "shameful".

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez has attacked the BJP government in the state and alleged that the accused, Pravesh Shukla, is a close aide of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, a two-time MLA from Sidhi.

Several prominent Dalit activists and organisations have also strongly condemned the incident.