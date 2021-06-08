Video of woman riding horse wearing saree goes viral, leaves netizens amazed

New Delhi: Be it managing the household or going all sporty, Indian women are capable of doing everything. The enormous amount of energy and courage possessed by the women of the country gives them a unique identity in the world.

The same uniqueness is shown by a woman riding a horse wearing a saree. In the video that has now gone viral on social media, a woman named Monalisa Bhadra from Jahal village of Odisha’s Jajpur district is seen riding a horse around her village.

The astonishing fact about the video is that the woman is wearing a saree and still she is able to manage to ride the horse gracefully

The video was posted on her YouTube channel and has so far garnered over fifty thousand views.



ALSO WATCH: Crocodile attacks cheetah, drags into deep water, horrifying video of wild goes viral

