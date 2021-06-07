Crocodile attacks cheetah, drags into deep water, horrifying video of wild goes viral

Big cats of wildlife, means animals like lion, leopard, cheetah are said to be the predators. But sometimes, these dangerous predators become prey to the terrifying animals residing underwater.

Something like that happened with a cheetah that was peacefully drinking water near a river. The cheetah was suddenly attacked by a crocodile and before it could put the pieces of the situation together, it was dragged into deep water.

The cheetah struggled very hard to get out of the clutch of the crocodile but in mere 3 seconds, it was underwater. Since the cheetah is a terrestrial animal, hence it could not fight the crocodile in water and lost.

The horrifying video was shared on Twitter with a caption that read: "Gone in 60 seconds !! Predator becomes prey. Ways of jungle."

The video went viral in a couple of hours and got more than eighty thousand views.

