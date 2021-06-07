हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Crocodile attacks cheetah, drags into deep water, horrifying video of wild goes viral

A cheetah peacefully drinking water near a river was suddenly attacked by a crocodile and before it could put the pieces of the situation together, it was dragged into deep water.

Crocodile attacks cheetah, drags into deep water, horrifying video of wild goes viral
Representational image

Big cats of wildlife, means animals like lion, leopard, cheetah are said to be the predators. But sometimes, these dangerous predators become prey to the terrifying animals residing underwater.

Something like that happened with a cheetah that was peacefully drinking water near a river. The cheetah was suddenly attacked by a crocodile and before it could put the pieces of the situation together, it was dragged into deep water.

The cheetah struggled very hard to get out of the clutch of the crocodile but in mere 3 seconds, it was underwater. Since the cheetah is a terrestrial animal, hence it could not fight the crocodile in water and lost.

The horrifying video was shared on Twitter with a caption that read: "Gone in 60 seconds !! Predator becomes prey. Ways of jungle."

The video went viral in a couple of hours and got more than eighty thousand views. 

ALSO WATCH: Adorable video of seal has netizens mesmerized, watch to know why

 

Tags:
Amazing viral videosViral VideosCheetahCrocodile
