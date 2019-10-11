Video shows lion chasing tourists on safari in Karnataka's Bellary - Watch

New Delhi: A group of tourists at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Karnataka's Bellary district were chased by a lion while they were enjoying a jungle safari.

The video that has gone viral on social media appears to have been filmed by one of the tourists and it shows the lion fiercely chasing the vehicle. However, the reason for the animal's behaviour is not known.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park, which was inaugurated on November 3, 2017, is famous for tiger and lion safaris.

In September, a similar incident was reported from Karnataka's Shivamogga district where a leopard entered a house after jumping a wall and carried away the owner's pet dog in its mouth and ran away.

The CCTV footage of the scary incident went crazy viral on the internet.

