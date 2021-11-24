Black cobra drinks water from glass, viral video leaves netizens stunned!

New Delhi: The internet is a gem of bizarre and rare videos and pictures, be it of animals or unusual food combinations. While snake videos have always been fascinating as the majestic reptile generates awe and fear, some clips leave us stunned at the beauty of the animal.

A video shared on November 15 on Instagram by a handle ‘Royal Pythons’ shows a black cobra drinking water from a glass. A person can be seen holding a glass of water, a black cobra lowers its head and drinks water from it.

The video was captioned, “This is amazing!! Thirsty Black-necked spitting cobra .” The video has garnered 1, 25, 155 views on Instagram.

Take a look at the incredible video here:

The 44-second clip left the netizens impressed who called the video “amazing”. While one user commented, “Who knew watching snakes drink water could be a relaxing thing to watch”, another wrote, “Beautiful animal and amazingly calm and confident.”

Earlier, a picture of three cobras wrapped around a bark in Harisal forest in Maharashtra’s Amravati district had caught the netizens’ attention.

