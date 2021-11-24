हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Black cobra drinks water from glass, viral video leaves netizens stunned!

A video shared by ‘Royal Pythons’ on Instagram shows a black-necked cobra drinking water from a glass.

Black cobra drinks water from glass, viral video leaves netizens stunned!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/royal_pythons_

New Delhi: The internet is a gem of bizarre and rare videos and pictures, be it of animals or unusual food combinations. While snake videos have always been fascinating as the majestic reptile generates awe and fear, some clips leave us stunned at the beauty of the animal. 

A video shared on November 15 on Instagram by a handle ‘Royal Pythons’ shows a black cobra drinking water from a glass. A person can be seen holding a glass of water, a black cobra lowers its head and drinks water from it. 

The video was captioned, “This is amazing!! Thirsty Black-necked spitting cobra .” The video has garnered 1, 25, 155 views on Instagram. 

Take a look at the incredible video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  

The 44-second clip left the netizens impressed who called the video “amazing”. While one user commented, “Who knew watching snakes drink water could be a relaxing thing to watch”, another wrote, “Beautiful animal and amazingly calm and confident.”

Earlier, a picture of three cobras wrapped around a bark in Harisal forest in Maharashtra’s Amravati district had caught the netizens’ attention. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral videoCOBRASnake videosWater
Next
Story

Albert Einstein's relativity theory notes sold at Paris auction, do you know how much they fetched?

Must Watch

PT1M13S

BJP President JP Nadda on Goa tour from today