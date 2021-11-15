Viral: Grand wedding entry turns into a disaster - Watch

New Delhi: There are never enough hilarious wedding videos on the la-la land of the internet and this funny wedding entry failure clip that is doing rounds on social media today is proof. Well, you know things can get messy when fancy harnesses and revolving stages are involved instead of bridal entries as simple as guests waiting to shower flowers and a soothing romantic song being played in the background.

In a similar incident, this couple tried to do something for their entry but the result was not quite what was expected. In fact, their attempt turned into a disaster.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on Instagram. In the clip, the bride and groom can be seen sitting on a fancy swing-like structure hovering over a table with awe-struck guests gazing upon them as the couple prepares to make a grand entry.

However, things get a little awkward, only a little, when the swing unsupported by a harness, loses its balance and tilts forward dropping the bride and the groom right on the table kept below. Soon after the accident, guests run to help the couple.

Here's the video of the incident!!

While the video became a great source of laughter for a section of social media users, it is not clear if the couple sustained any injuries.

The clip has so far garnered more than 2,000 likes.

