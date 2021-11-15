हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Viral: Grand wedding entry turns into a disaster - Watch

The clip shows the bride and groom falling off a fancy swing-like structure hovering over a table. 

Viral: Grand wedding entry turns into a disaster - Watch
(Photo credit: Screengrab/Instagram-brides_special)

New Delhi: There are never enough hilarious wedding videos on the la-la land of the internet and this funny wedding entry failure clip that is doing rounds on social media today is proof. Well, you know things can get messy when fancy harnesses and revolving stages are involved instead of bridal entries as simple as guests waiting to shower flowers and a soothing romantic song being played in the background.

In a similar incident, this couple tried to do something for their entry but the result was not quite what was expected. In fact, their attempt turned into a disaster.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on Instagram. In the clip, the bride and groom can be seen sitting on a fancy swing-like structure hovering over a table with awe-struck guests gazing upon them as the couple prepares to make a grand entry.

However, things get a little awkward, only a little, when the swing unsupported by a harness, loses its balance and tilts forward dropping the bride and the groom right on the table kept below. Soon after the accident, guests run to help the couple.

Here's the video of the incident!!

 

While the video became a great source of laughter for a section of social media users, it is not clear if the couple sustained any injuries.

The clip has so far garnered more than 2,000 likes.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videowedding videoFunny wedding videoviral wedding video
Next
Story

90-year-old 'chana' seller who saved Rs 1 lakh for his last rites looted; J&K cop gives money from his own pocket, earns praise

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Lakhimpur Violence Case: Supreme Court seeks list of IPS officers from the government