Viral: Jaguar attacks Caiman in water, climbs a cliff dragging it - Watch

New Delhi: We often come across myriad videos online leaving us all a little surprised, right? Well, the Internet has a pool of such out-of-box and over-the-top videos which go viral in split seconds. One such viral video making waves online happens to be the one where a lethal-looking Jaguar attacks his prey - a Caiman.

Yes, in a viral video shared on Facebook by 'Just For Nature Lovers' page, you can see how a Caiman first braves an attack by a group of lions but finally succumbs to a Jaguar.

Watch:

Several netizens have dropped comments on how breathtaking this viral video is. The Jaguar in its effort to kill the prey, climbs a cliff dragging it.

Well, certainly not for the faint-hearted!

Internet is home to such bizarre and breathtaking videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

