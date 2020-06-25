हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral

Viral: Jaguar attacks Caiman in water, climbs a cliff dragging it - Watch

Several netizens have dropped comments on how breathtaking this viral video is. 

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: We often come across myriad videos online leaving us all a little surprised, right? Well, the Internet has a pool of such out-of-box and over-the-top videos which go viral in split seconds. One such viral video making waves online happens to be the one where a lethal-looking Jaguar attacks his prey - a Caiman.

Yes, in a viral video shared on Facebook by 'Just For Nature Lovers' page, you can see how a Caiman first braves an attack by a group of lions but finally succumbs to a Jaguar.

Watch: 

Several netizens have dropped comments on how breathtaking this viral video is. The Jaguar in its effort to kill the prey, climbs a cliff dragging it. 

Well, certainly not for the faint-hearted!

Internet is home to such bizarre and breathtaking videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

Keep reading this space for viral stories.

 

