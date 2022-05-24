New Delhi: Videos featuring animals are much-loved on the internet for their sheer cuteness and awe at the bond between humans and animals. Similarly, a new video is now going viral on the internet featuring a group of squirrels running behind a jogger. While it might look as if squirrels were training or jogging with the man but in reality, the cute, furry creatures were trying to get hold of the nuts that the jogger was throwing behind him as he jogged onwards.

The video was shared by a woman on Twitter who had regularly watched the man jog with squirrels and finally got the chance to capture the scene on camera.

Watch the viral video here:

At last I caught on camera the jogger who throws nuts behind him & as a result is recognised by a group of squirrels who run behind him. #SquirrelScrolling pic.twitter.com/UyY4MOHpWl — Alison Cameron (@allyc375) May 23, 2022

