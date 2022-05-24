हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral: Man enjoys jog with a group of cute squirrels, netizens gush over adorable video!

Viral video: A clip showed a man jogging while a group of his furry friends - squirrels ran behind him.

Viral: Man enjoys jog with a group of cute squirrels, netizens gush over adorable video!
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Videos featuring animals are much-loved on the internet for their sheer cuteness and awe at the bond between humans and animals. Similarly, a new video is now going viral on the internet featuring a group of squirrels running behind a jogger. While it might look as if squirrels were training or jogging with the man but in reality, the cute, furry creatures were trying to get hold of the nuts that the jogger was throwing behind him as he jogged onwards.

The video was shared by a woman on Twitter who had regularly watched the man jog with squirrels and finally got the chance to capture the scene on camera.

Watch the viral video here:

 

A few days ago, a video of dog behind a “Beware of dog” sign board, sitting and chilling by the pool in sunglasses went viral. 

In the video, the cute golden retriever can be seen basking in the sun on a sunlounger by a pool. The video starts with the image of a ‘Beware of dog’ sign on a wooden gate outside a property. As soon as the camera tries to take a peek inside, the video reveals an adorable golden retriever on a chair by the poolside with sunglasses on his head and appears to be resting his paw on a pillow.

