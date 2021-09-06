हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

World famous author Paulo Coehlo takes on Twitter to thank for picture of auto with his name on it

One autorickshaw got international attention as it had the name of the world-famous Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho written on it.

Image credit: Twitter

Kochi: If you are driving on Indian roads you can never get bored as you’ll find funny and quirky lines written behind trucks, autos and other vehicles. But one autorickshaw got international attention as it had the name of the world-famous Brazilian lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho written on it.

The autorickshaw from Kerala has ‘Paulo Coelho The Alchemist’ written on its back. While ‘Paulo Coelho' is written in English, ‘The Alchemist’ is written in Malayalam.

The photo of the autorickshaw gone crazily on viral that it reached the Author himself to which he took on Twitter and thanked for the picture.

“Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo),” wrote Paulo Coelho.

Since being shared the Tweet has garnered over 23k likes and hundreds of replies from users expressing their love for the book 'The Alchemist.'

