Neuro Surgeon Shares Mind-Bending Optical Illusion To Test Concentration Levels — Takes Twitter by Storm

Optical illusions come in various forms, each testing different cognitive abilities. Some assess people’s depth perception, while others challenge their accuracy in perceiving colours. There are also illusions that evaluate the ability of a person to concentrate and make visual judgments. These illusions not only provide entertainment but also serve as tests for IQ and observation skills. They exploit the way the brain processes visual information, causing people to interpret images inaccurately. As a result, people may perceive nonexistent objects or perceive existing ones in a different manner than they truly appear.

Recently, an optical illusion shared on Twitter went viral. It was shared by Dr. Vikas Kumar, a neuro and spine surgeon. This mind-bending illusion asks viewers to focus on a central dot while shunning the other dots. By doing so, users can understand their level of concentration within just 5 seconds.

In the video, a cube rotates with four dots on it. While the central dot alternates between blue and yellow, the remaining three dots maintain a yellow colour. The task is to concentrate solely on the central dot, which effectively causes the other three dots invisible to the brain.

Dr. Vikas Kumar captioned the video with a challenge, asking viewers to comment on their concentration level. “Your concentration is normal, good, or super? Comment and let me know.”

He added if users focus on the center dot, the other dots will disappear. The longer their concentration is, the longer will they see only one dot in the middle.

Very low: User sees more than one dot.

Normal: Up to 1-2 seconds.

Good: Up to 5 seconds.

Super: Up to 10 seconds (rare).

Known for their ability to deceive the eyes and the brain, optical illusions offer more than just amusement. They have the potential to enhance general and creative IQ, concentration, attention to detail, and vision.

So, are you ready to take on this optical illusion challenge? Do you believe you possess exceptionally high concentration power? It's time to test your visual acuity and discover the extent of your cognitive abilities.