Viral Shocking Video: Man Attacks Train Passengers With Belt, Raises Safety Concerns, Watch

Social media platforms are not just about song, dance and memes. There are numerous distressing videos that circulate on such networking sites, captivating the attention of viewers. In the latest addition to such unsettling content, a video has emerged that shows a man inside a train viciously striking passengers on another train with a belt. The shocking footage has raised concerns and prompted discussions about the safety and well-being of individuals in public spaces. As the video continues to gain traction online, there is a growing clamour for initiating appropriate action against those perpetrating such acts of violence and disruption.

The disturbing incident has surfaced from Chapra region of Bihar. The video shows a man aboard a passenger train assaulting people on another train coming from the opposite direction.

The clip, originally shared on Twitter by user @I_DEV_1993, raises concerns about the safety of those sitting by the train doors. The user has urged authorities concerned to take strict action against such anti-social behaviour, emphasising the potential for accidents and injuries. The exact date and location of the incident remains unknown.



The user wrote, “This person is hitting people sitting near the door in another train with his belt, is this right? Due to being hit with the belt, the person sitting by the door can fall from the train, and a major accident can also occur. Please take strict action against such antisocial individuals.”

With the video going viral, the Railway authorities responded by stating that action was being taken. The official East Central Railway account expressed gratitude for the information and reassured the public that appropriate measures were being initiated.

Since the video surfaced online on Friday, it has amassed over 4,15,000 views and attracted numerous comments from Twitter users demanding strong action against the perpetrator. Many expressed shock and called for the man to face punishment and receive ‘necessary’ treatment. Highlighting the severity of the situation, people expressed concern over the potential harm caused by his actions.

Incidents such as these serve as a reminder of the importance of ensuring passenger safety and the need for swift action against those who engage in violent behaviour. Captured on video and shared on social media, the clip has drawn widespread attention and sparked a conversation about the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.