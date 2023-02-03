Viral Video: 14 Dogs Perform Amazing Conga Dance to Create Guinness World Record - Watch

Animals doing activities of human world always fascinates and takes people by surprise. Training your pet animals is a difficult job, even smaller tasks such as getting a group of dogs to stand in a straight line require a lot of effort. A video of 14 dogs doing a conga dance has taken the internet by storm. A German man has set a Guinness World Record for training his dogs to perform conga. Wolfgang Launberger and his pack of 14 dogs beat his daughter Alexa Launberger's record in 2020. Earlier, his daughter had created a Guinness World Record with her 8 pet dogs performing the conga dance. Conga is a Latin American dance, in which one person stands behind another to form a series.

Guinness World Records' official Twitter handle shared the video in which Wolfgang can be seen training his dogs for conga.

The caption of the shared tweet reads, "New record: Most dogs in a conga line - 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany) Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line." The video was posted on 31st January and has over 51K views.

New record: Most dogs in a conga line - 14 by Wolfgang Lauenburger (Germany)



Wolfgang guided Emma, Filou, Fin, Simon, Susy, Maya, Ulf, Speck, Bibi, Katie, Jennifer, Elvis, Charly and Cathy in the long line pic.twitter.com/AL6D3vGG5j — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 31, 2023

Conga is a Latin American dance where people form a chain by standing behind each other. German citizen Wolfgang Launberger broke his 12-year-old daughter Alexa's record after almost three years.