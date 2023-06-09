topStoriesenglish2619679
Viral Video: 2 Delhi Metro Commuters Prevent Doors From Closing Using Feet

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has taken note of the situation and stated on Twitter that it is a “punishable offence.”

Jun 09, 2023
  • 2 commuters on a Delhi Metro train use feet to prevent doors from shutting.
  • DMRC shares helpline number — 155370.
  • Asks passengers to call on number if they notice such behaviour.

Over the past few weeks, there has been a series of incidents involving inappropriate behaviour inside Delhi Metro trains. Despite repeated warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), some passengers persist in recording videos on the trains, either aiming for viral fame or disrupting the overall decorum of the coaches. Adding to this trend, a video has surfaced on social media showing two individuals purposefully using their feet to prevent the metro coach door from shutting.

DMRC has taken note of the situation and stated on Twitter that it is a “punishable offence.”

The video, shared by a Twitter user named Aman, shows two men near the door of a coach. As the door is about to close, they extend their feet, causing the automatic door to open. Onlookers inside the train can be seen laughing at their actions as they repeat this several times. The video was recorded at the Karol Bagh metro station on the blue line of the Delhi Metro.

“Ase logo ki wajahse metro (@official DMRC) late hoti hah (Delhi metro gets delayed because of such people),” reads the caption.

 

 

Aman also tagged DMRC, who took note of the video and responded through Twitter.

 

 

DMRC asked the user to share the details of the coach number which is written inside and outside the train. To which, the Twitter user Aman replied that he has not shot the video by himself but found it on Instagram. He also shared the link to that video and asked to take action as soon as possible.

 

 

The video was uploaded on Instagram by user Ansh, on March 29, as per a report by NDTV.

In another tweet, DMRC added that obstructing the door of a metro train is a punishable offence. “Passengers may kindly contact DMRC helpline 155370, if they notice such behaviour”, read the tweet.

 

 

Netizens condemned this behaviour of the individuals on Twitter and said that they should be apprehended as soon as possible.

“These people don’t have any civic responsibility. Shame on them” said a user.

 

 

“They should be penalised for this act” another user added.

 

 

 

 

After watching this video some felt bad about the struggle of daily passengers and said “So sad. 1000s of passengers struggling to reach there destination & someone makes fun of the system,” wrote a user.

