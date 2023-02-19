Viral Video: Bageshwar Dham 'Godman' Dhirendra Shastri's Abusive Brother Crashes Wedding in MP's Chhatarpur With Pistol in Hand

NEW DELHI: Sself-styled ‘godman’ Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who is also known as Bageshwar Dham ‘Sarkar’, is once again making headlines. However, this time, it is his younger brother who has grabbed all the attention. A video of the godman’s younger brother Saurabh Garg crashing a wedding in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and threatening and hurling abuses at a man is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, the younger brother of the Bageshwar Dham ‘godman’ can be seen carrying a pistol openly and pushing and threatening an unidentified man at a wedding in the Chhatarpur district of MP. Saurabh Garg can be clearly seen smoking and waving the pistol at the man in the now-viral video. However, what led to the altercation between them is yet to be ascertained. The godman’s brother is clearly visible in all those videos being shared on Twitter.

The Chhatarpur Police has taken cognizance of the matter and constituted a team to probe the incident. The incident comes at a time when the Bageshwar godman has given a call to make India a “Hindu Rashtra.” Dhirendra Shastri has reiterated that India will be a “Hindu Rashtra” soon, adding that even “foreigners want an India where everyone can say Hindutva with pride”.

“India will become ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Even people from foreign shores gathered at our programme today. They may practice Christianity but believe in 'Sanatan Dharma'… This means that even foreigners want an India where everyone can say Hindutva with pride, setting all caste differences aside. We are Hindustani. Hindustan means 'Hinduon ka Sthaan' (place for Hindus),” news agency ANI quoted Shastri as saying.

The godman landed in trouble last month when an anti-superstition crusader lodged a complaint against him for allegedly promoting superstitious activities in his public programmes in Nagpur. The police, however, gave a “clean chit” to him. The complaint was filed by Shyam Manav, founder of ‘Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti’, stating that Shastri conducted ‘Shree Ram Katha’ event in Nagpur from January 5 to 13, during which he held ‘Divya Darbar’ and ‘Pret Darbar’ programmes that promoted superstition.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Gada village in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and has a massive following.