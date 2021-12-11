हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Desi dulhan wants to get married in ripped denims, not lehenga - watch

Guests, who were waiting to take the woman for pheras, broke into laughter when the woman said she wants to go for her pheras in her denims!

Viral video: Desi dulhan wants to get married in ripped denims, not lehenga - watch

When it comes to the big, fat, Indian wedding, dressing up for d-day is one of the most important aspect of shaadi shenanigans! While girls love to dress up, donning heavy lehengas can be quite a task!

So it's no wonder that a video of a desi dulhan, wanting to go for the phera ceremony in comfy jeans instead of the heavy lehenga, has found quite a few takers with many identifying with the sentiment. However, many slammed the bride too.

Posted on Instagram by @witty_wedding, the video was accompanied with the caption: "When Bride doesn't want to wear her Lehnga but want to go in her Denims for her Pheras". This video has been found relatable by many and has been liked more than 1.2 lakh times. 

The bride-to-be, Mudra Bhagat, can be seen looking pretty in a red dupatta and blouse but instead of the lehenga, she is seen wearing a ripped light-wash denim jeans. The relatives are seen waiting to take her for the pheras when the woman is seen saying, Mereko lehenga nahi pehna, mujhe aise hi jaana hai (I don’t want to wear a lehenga, I just want to go like this).” The guests start laughing!

Here's the video:

While many found the video, others slammed the girl saying she is disrespecting tradition, while some felt it's scripted. But as some netizens pointed out, it was all done in good fun. Another pointed out it's her wedding and she can wear whatever she wants.

 

