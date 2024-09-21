A video went viral few days back where in doctors at a government hospital in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, pulled off a complex awake craniotomy while the patient enjoyed a film starring beloved Telugu actor Jr NTR. The clip has left netizens in frenzy over the surgeon’s skills and the quirky cinematic distraction.

A. Ananthalakshmi, a 55-year-old patient, underwent surgery for a brain tumor at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada. According to the Times of India, she had been suffering from symptoms including numbness in her limbs and frequent headaches. Following a comprehensive diagnosis, doctors discovered a 3.3 x 2.7 cm tumor on the left side of her brain, necessitating immediate surgical intervention.

Footage of the surgery was posted on social media by user Sudhakar Udumula, showcasing the remarkable procedure.

Doctors at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada successfully removed a brain tumor from a female patient through “Awake Craniotomy” while showing her favorite movie, Adhurs,… pic.twitter.com/ZKw81PUpUa — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) September 18, 2024

The doctors were performing an innovative awake craniotomy technique. This approach enables patients to remain conscious, allowing surgeons to monitor neurological functions in real-time while excising the tumor. To keep her calm and engaged during the surgery, the medical team played scenes from her favorite Jr NTR film, Adhurs.

The surgery, which lasted two and a half hours, was successful. The medical team expertly removed the tumor while the patient stayed awake and engaged with the film.