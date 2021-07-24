Dulha sitting in 'mandap' opens laptop to finish work, bride has a hearty laugh - Watch

New Delhi: As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic 'work from home' has become a common phenomenon but have you heard of 'work from wedding'. Well this groom shows that he a true working professional as he starts tapping his laptop keys while sitting in the 'mandap'.

A video on Instagram shows the groom sitting with his laptop at the mandap just minutes before the ceremony has been widely shared on social media. In the clip we see the guests and pandit wait for him to start so that they can start the ritual.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The video pans towards the bride who is in absolute splits as she sees the groom 'work from mandap'. The netizens loved the brides reaction.

While some users cracked jokes at the groom's expense some felt that work should not come in the way of an important event like marriage.

However, after the clip went viral, people at the wedding clarified that the groom was setting up a video call so that other people can attend wedding virtually.

Earlier, a photo of a groom hooked to his computer screen while the newlywed bride waited had sparked a crazy memefest.