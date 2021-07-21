Dulhan faints at 'mandap', groom runs away, bizarre video leaves netizens in splits - Watch

New Delhi: This wedding season has surely been the most bizarre, not just because of the coronavirus crisis but also for the crazy wedding videos that have been hitting the social media platforms non stop. Each video has been lapped up by the meme-crazy netizens thus making the videos go viral.

In a latest video that has been doing the rounds on social media, we see a wedding in progress with the vermillion (sindoor) ceremony. But just as the groom gets ready for the ritual, out of nowhere, the bride takes a tumble sideways.

This absolutely petrifies the groom. He throws the traditional turban and the varmala in haste and turns to flee while other relatives rush to take a look at the bride. Just as he is about to leave a family member holds on to his hands but not to be taken lightly the dulha shakes away the relatives, in a comical fashion.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

However, what happened at the venue is not exactly clear neither was there an update as to what happened to the bride. This video was shared by Niranjan Mohapatra on Instagram. He has shared several such videos on his social media page.

Nearly 28 thousand people have shared and liked this video.