Viral news

Fish falls from sky denting a parked car, video leaves netizens puzzled - Watch

A fish reportedly fell out of the sky onto a car parked in US, confused car owners checked the security camera footage before believing the bizzare incident. 

In a bizzare incident a fish reportedly fell out of the sky onto a car parked in a quite neighbourhood in Virginia Beach. The incident is so inbelivable that even the car owners had to check the security camera footage to explain the damage to their car to claim insurance.

The clip shows a fish falling out of the sky and slamming into a parked vehicle. A security camera installed in one of the homes captured the incident and there has been no explanation yet on the out of the ordinary occurance. The video shows a fish fall on the parked car has been shared by ViralHog on YouTube.

Watch video here:

The homeowner, Carlos Maldonado, told ViralHog: "Car was parked. A claim was already pending on another part of the car that got damaged, and then the fish fell from the sky and bent the spoiler. The neighbors said it sounded like a gunshot and they came over to investigate and saw the fish and knocked on our door. We said 'Yeah right, a fish fell from the sky??' So we searched the ring video and saw the fish fall from the sky and hit the car. I had to call StateFarm and make another claim, at least we had the video to prove this story."

The video on YouTube has been viewed a more than 6000 times and has attracted a lot of attention.

