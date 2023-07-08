Viral Video: Food Blogger Tries ‘Jalebi’ With ‘Aloo Sabzi’, Watch Video

People all around the world love different combinations of foods. When we think that we’ve seen it all, a new bizarre combination comes into the spotlight, making us question our taste buds. From chole bhature-flavoured ice cream to weirdly-styled omelettes, street food vendors in India come up with unique and bizarre combinations of food. However, there are many people, especially food bloggers, who are keen on trying these weird fusion foods. These bloggers are often spotted at the shops of these street vendors and help make these combinations go viral on the internet. Now, another bizarre fusion of food has been going viral on social media — this time, it involves jalebis mixed with aloo sabzi!

Bizarre or scrumptious? Fusion of jalebi and aloo sabzi

In India, people are often spotted enjoying jalebis and aloo sabzi with poori in the morning for breakfast. However, these two dishes are eaten separately. But now, there’s a video that is going viral on social media that shows a fusion of jalebis and aloo sabzi. On Twitter, a video was posted by an account named ‘MFuturewala,’ in which piles of jalebis were seen being made and put on a tray. After that, a few jalebis were placed in a bowl, and they were mixed with aloo sabzi. Later, the vendor also topped the fusion with some curd. While such toppings are usually associated with chaat foods like kachori and papri, the pairing with jalebi was an unexpected twist for the viewers.

The 22-second clip was captioned, "Jalebi with Aloo-Sabzi…What kind of breakfast is it? What are your views, friends?"

The video has gone viral on social media, and so far, the bizarre food fusion has gotten around 55k views on Twitter.

Netizens react on bizarre combination of ‘jalebi and aloo sabzi’

As the video went viral, people had diverse reactions on seeing the unique food combination. Many of them took to the comment section and expressed their views.

One of the users wrote, "Fortunately or unfortunately I have both the items at home today. But i am neva gonna mix them.”

Another user commented, "Except the Raita, I would happily have it.”

One person wrote, “This is more like a "Chaat" and unlike regular "Jalebi" which traditionally goes with either plain Curd or sweet Rabri. Chaat can combine sweet, saur and tangy flavours to offer a mixed experience. It’s okay as an experiment but will it become widespread in its appeal?"