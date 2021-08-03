Viral video: Friends pull hilarious prank on newly-wed couple at wedding reception

New Delhi: Wedding ceremonies are the best part of the Indian culture as it contains all kind of scenes from drama to comedy. The ceremony becomes more interesting when the friends of the bride or groom play pranks on the couple.

Something like happened at a wedding when couple's friends started giving coins to bride and groom and touching their feet. In the video shared by the Instagram page 'The House of Bride', one can see the couple’s friends getting on the stage one by one, putting coins on the couple’s hands and touching their feet, and seeking their blessings.

This act by their friends left the couple laughing hilariously and at one point the groom even started giving blessings to friends. The video went viral on social media after a page named “The House of Bride” posted it on their Instagram handle with the caption, “Tag your friends who will do the same”.