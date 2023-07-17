Viral Video: Internet Goes Crazy As Toddler Drags Giant Snake Into Home - Watch

People often perform dangerous stunts with seemingly scary animals. Videos of such instances often go viral on the internet. However, encounters with such animals should be avoided as things in such situations can go south at any time. Going against the advice, a toddler encountered a snake and started playing with it. The video of the incident is now going viral on the internet inducing shock to the audience.

The video begins by showing a toddler holding a snake's tail and dragging it into his house. The boy seems to be extremely comfortable holding the snake. He brings the snake to his family who get shocked and scared upon seeing the snake and try to get as far as possible. An old lady in the video can even be seen asking the toddler to get it away. It is to be noted that there are other children as well in the video. One of the babies even starts crying, and the old lady gets him up in her arms.

Later on, a man walks into the room, holds the child with a snake in his hands, and pulls him away from other family members. However, the man doesn't attempt to get the snake away from the toddler. Instead, he seems to be calmly taking them away from others.

The video shared on Instagram has garnered over 18 million views and continues to get more. It also has over 708 thousand likes and an equally high number of comments. Many social media users expressed shock in the comment section of the video. However, there were many who had a laugh.

One social media user commented on the post, "The boy to the snake : come on, don't be shy, let me introduce you to my family. The snake : no no please I'm an introvert." While another said, "The way kids be treating snakes these days."