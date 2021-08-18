'Jugaad wala vaccination': Man gets COVID jab with 'setting', netizens flummoxed - Watch

New Delhi: The world is going through difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although the vaccines against novel coronavirus are available but since the population to be vaccinated is large and the production is limited therefore there’s a shortage of vaccines.

But if you have a good connection or as they call it ‘setting’ then you can get vaccinated even without entering the vaccination centre. One such incident has come to light when a man had his setting in the vaccination centre and got jabbed without standing in a queue.

The clip was shared by a Facebook user named Tarun Tyagi with a caption that read: “Aapasdari aur setting to humare desh ki shaan hai (mutual understanding and management skills are the dominating skills of our country).”

WATCH HERE:

In a video shared on Facebook, a man is seen rising up between two walls, removing his shirt and rolling it up his right arm and shoulder so that he can take the vaccine jab. Seconds later, a healthcare worker from the window, wearing rubber gloves, is seen pushing the vaccine into the man’s arms. In the last second of the video, the long queue outside the COVID vaccine center is seen.

The video has gone viral, amassing over 5 lakh views and hundreds of comments saying how in India one doesn’t need to stand in line if he/she has proper ‘setting’. Some found the man’s Jugaad hilarious, while others said that getting vaccinated like this was not safe.

ALSO WATCH: Woman catches her husband red-handed with his girlfriend, see what happened next