Woman catches her husband red-handed with his girlfriend, see what happened next

New Delhi: You may have seen many Bollywood movie scenes in which a woman catches her husband red-handed with his paramour.One such real-life instance was shared on Instagram in which one woman catches her husband with another woman on a street after which she trashes him right there in full public view.

In the video, a woman is seen running towards a car parked in the parking lot in front of a hotel. As soon as she reaches there, she pulls another woman sitting inside the car and starts beating her. As the face of the woman in the car is covered with a dupatta, the woman tries to remove it and shouts, asking her husband, 'Ye Kaun Hai'. Her husband, meanwhile, tries his best to save his girlfriend from the clutches of his wife, but in vain.

The video was shared on Instagram account named giedde with a caption that read: "Aurangabad – Sabko bahar ki biryani khani hai. Ghar ka dal chawal nahi khana . Aisa kyu.” Watch:

The video gained nearly 31k views and hundreds of comments, and has since gone viral on social media, with many sympathizing with the wife. Some also commented that the wife should have questioned the husband first instead of beating up the woman.

