Watch: Momos in kulhad! Delhi vendor’s creation leaves netizens stunned

The video has garnered 1,51,219 likes, impressing some Insta users, while other netizens were not crazy about kulhad momos.

Watch: Momos in kulhad! Delhi vendor’s creation leaves netizens stunned
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/paidaishi_foodie

New Delhi: Momos come in many varieties and even shapes. However, it’s not every day that one comes across momos in a kulhad. Yes, you read that right!

After being mind blown by kulhad pizza, the netizens have now discovered kulhad momos. In a video shared on Instagram by Hardik Malik, a person prepares momos and then bakes them in an earthen glass (kulhad). The video shows someone mixing chopped onions and capsicum, sweet corn, mayonnaise, seasoning and two types of sauces. The person takes pre-cooked momos and adds them to the mixture, which is then transferred into a kulhad after adding cheese and set in the oven. 

Take a look at the unique combo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@paidaishi_foodie)

As per Malik, the kulhad momo is served in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar. The video has garnered 1,51,219 likes, impressing some Insta users, while other netizens were not crazy about these kulhad momos.

One user commented, “What a stupid concept. Har cheez hi kulhad me dal dete ho,” and another wrote, “Mtlb food blogging k chakkar m kch b.” 

While most of us are interested in bizarre food combinations, some of us prefer our dishes traditionally.  What you try kulhad momos?

