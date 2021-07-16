हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral video

Viral video: Monkey enters liquor store, drinks alcohol from bottle like a boss- Watch

Viral video: Monkey enters liquor store, drinks alcohol from bottle like a boss- Watch

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a monkey entered a liquor shop and started drinking from a brand new whisky bottle. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district. 

A hilarious 1-minute-and-14-second long video is doing rounds on social media platforms. In the video, a monkey can be seen entering a liquor store, sitting on the counter and opening a brand new whisky bottle with his mouth. But he doesn’t stop there, the monkey goes on and drinks the whisky from the bottle itself. 

The shopkeeper of the liquor store can be seen sitting next to him. In the video, no one shooed him away and people can be heard cheering for him as soon as he opened the bottle. In fact, the people nearby offered snacks to the monkey.

