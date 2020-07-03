हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video

Viral video of bird holding a shark sends netizens into a tizzy - Watch

Internet is home to such bizarre and breathtaking videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

Viral video of bird holding a shark sends netizens into a tizzy - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: There are multiple videos on the internet leaving us all a little surprised, every now and then, right? Well, the Internet has a pool of such out-of-box and over-the-top videos which go viral in split seconds. One such viral video making waves online is that of a bird holding a huge fish, looking like a shark as it flies high!

Social media is abuzz with this viral video. Watch it here:

Several users have commented on the Twitter post and are left surprised by it, trying to guess is it really a shark or some other fish.

Internet is home to such bizarre and breathtaking videos. Who knows, what you might find on your next click?

Keep reading this space for your regular dose of viral content.

 

