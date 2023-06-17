Viral Video Shows Giraffe Defying Norms By Feasting On Bone, Internet Shocked

The unpredictability of the wild will never cease to amaze us. Whenever we step out of the comfort of our homes and venture into the wilderness, we get to see a world full of stunning and astonishing sights that are absent from our daily lives. One such remarkable occurrence has captivated social media users in a viral video.

A surprising scene unfolds in the footage, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. We can see a herbivorous giraffe feasting on bones. Yes, you read that right!

This video went viral as soon as it was posted, leaving netizens astounded by the unexpected behaviour of the gentle giant.

“Giraffes are herbivores and use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way, But sometimes chew & eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing.” the caption read.

Continuing to highlight the unpredictability of nature, Nanda then went on to share another video from June 11. This time, the footage showed a deer engaging in an unexpected act — it was seen eating a snake.

Seeing this side of nature, the Indian Forest Service officer captioned the video, “Cameras are helping us understand Nature better. Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times.”

How netizens reacted

“Amazing. Vegetarian with an occasional binge,” one user commented.

Another user jokingly said, “The giraffe is casually munching on the bone like it's the latest trendy snack! Talk about bone appetite!”

Another user showed his concern by asking, “So, no more they can be called herbivores..????