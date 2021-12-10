हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

This viral video of huge black widow spider will give you goosebumps- Watch

The black widow spider known for a red hourglass pattern on its abdomen can be seen dangling from its web in the video.

This viral video of huge black widow spider will give you goosebumps- Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube/ViralHog

New Delhi: Not everyone can be a fan of spiders like Harry Potter’s Hagrid. While these arthropods invoke fright in most of us, they generate awe in some. 

A recent video of a majestic black widow spider is going viral. The spider known for its red hourglass pattern on its abdomen can be seen dangling from its web in the video.

The 33-second clip was shared on YouTube by a handle named ViralHog on December 8. It is captioned as, "Found this massive black widow when cleaning the gutters."

For those of you who are not a fan of creepy crawlies, this video might not be for you. 

Take a look at the viral video here:

This clip of one of America's venomous spider species has garnered 34,083 views so far and 1000 likes. The netizens were left impressed by the spider and called it ‘beautiful’, while others were terrified of the massive species. 

One user wrote in awe, “It’s incredible how strong they are. The silk is very strong as well.” While another commented, “So small, yet so lethal. If i ever see this thing in my house, im stepping on it and ill burn my shoes.”

Summing up the black widow spider, a user commented, “Beautiful and terrifying.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viralblack widow spiderViral videoAmerica
Next
Story

Viral video: Groom, his family accused of stopping wedding for 'Fortuner car' in Karnal

Must Watch

PT8M18S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to CDS Rawat