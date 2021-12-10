This viral video of huge black widow spider will give you goosebumps- Watch

New Delhi: Not everyone can be a fan of spiders like Harry Potter’s Hagrid. While these arthropods invoke fright in most of us, they generate awe in some.

A recent video of a majestic black widow spider is going viral. The spider known for its red hourglass pattern on its abdomen can be seen dangling from its web in the video.

The 33-second clip was shared on YouTube by a handle named ViralHog on December 8. It is captioned as, "Found this massive black widow when cleaning the gutters."

For those of you who are not a fan of creepy crawlies, this video might not be for you.

Take a look at the viral video here:

This clip of one of America's venomous spider species has garnered 34,083 views so far and 1000 likes. The netizens were left impressed by the spider and called it ‘beautiful’, while others were terrified of the massive species.

One user wrote in awe, “It’s incredible how strong they are. The silk is very strong as well.” While another commented, “So small, yet so lethal. If i ever see this thing in my house, im stepping on it and ill burn my shoes.”

Summing up the black widow spider, a user commented, “Beautiful and terrifying.”