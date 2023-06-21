Viral Video: Singer Neha Bhasin Looks Sultry In Bold White Ensemble, Fans Call Her 'Blonde Uorfi Javed'

Big Boss OTT fame and singer Neha Bhasin's social media often grab fans' attention. Furthermore, the 'Swag se Swagat' singer is also known for her top-notch fashion which often keeps her in the limelight. Though, there have been instances when the singer was criticised for her outfit choice and for posting videos and photos of them. However, Neha remains unfazed and continues with her regular style. The singer has posted a fresh video in bold outfits as a testament to the same.

In the latest video, Neha Bhasin raised the temperature on social media with her bold white outfit. Meanwhile, she can be seen enjoying her cup of coffee and grooving while the camera records her playful mood. Meanwhile, the song Slow Dancing in a Burning Room by John Mayer plays in the background. As per the caption in the video, the video clip is a part of her latest photo shoot. However, the details of the photoshoot are scarce.

'Slow dancing in a burning room,' the caption on Neha Bhasin's Instagram post said. She added, "Ps: I really enjoyed creating these looks with my excellent team & this is by far my favourite photoshoot ever. I really felt like I have come into my own, and It is the best feeling in the world. Special thank you to @kevin.nunes.photography for Effortlessly brought out the best in me."

The video shared on Neha Bhasin's Instagram went viral within an hour of posting. Meanwhile, the video already has over 8 thousand likes and over 68 thousand views and continues to get more. Along with the increasing views, many social media users criticised her dress, while some compared her to Uorfi Javed.

Neha Bhasin is well-known in the social scene. She has a successful singing career and is hugely popular on social media. She is renowned for providing her followers with updates on both her personal and professional lives. She also enjoys displaying her curves, frequently making headlines for it. Adding to it, she is renowned for speaking her mind.