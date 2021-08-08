हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Sisters-in-law welcome groom with a dance on 'O Mere Jijaji', watch what happens next

In a new and interesting way to welcome the groom, two sisters-in-law of the groom dance on the song 'O Mere Jijaji.'

Sisters-in-law welcome groom with a dance on &#039;O Mere Jijaji&#039;, watch what happens next
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The wedding season is in full swing in India. Social media is filled with adorable, funny, and dramatic wedding videos and they are surfacing all over the internet. Following the same course here is a video from a wedding ceremony to lighten up your mood.

In the video shared on Instagram reels by an account named, 'The Bhandari Palace' a new and interesting way of welcoming the groom is seen. In the clip, instead of aarti or tilak, the groom's sisters-in-law are seen performing a dance to welcome the groom and his family

The two sisters-in-law of the groom are seen dancing on the song 'O Mere Jijaji' to welcome their 'Jijaji' (brother-in-law) wearing beautiful lehengas. Seeing their performance, the groom also starts moving and shows a few steps.

Watch video:

The video went viral in a couple of hours and garnered nearly 60k likes along with hundreds of comments loving the sister in laws' dance and praying to get such for themselves.

