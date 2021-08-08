हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral Video: Bride and Groom left in shock after this happens during their wedding- Watch

In a video doing rounds on social media, one of the wedding photographers can be seen getting out of the pool. No, it was not a stunt and was definitely not on the plan. Find out what went wrong! 

Viral Video: Bride and Groom left in shock after this happens during their wedding- Watch

New Delhi: Every bride and groom wishes their wedding day to be perfect, starting from the perfect setting to the amazing guest list. But one of the most important detail is the person who captures that day for the couple. Yes! We are talking about the “khatron ke khiladi” of the wedding ceremonies and parties. A special addition to your wedding list, the wedding photographers. 

In a recent video doing rounds on social media, one of the wedding photographers can be seen getting out of the pool. No, it was not a stunt and was definitely not on the plan. 

The photographer fell into the pool while trying to capture a “picture perfect” moment of the newly married couple. 

In the video, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand in their gorgeous attires, when the bride is stunned to see something. The groom takes note of his wife’s expression and turns his head only to realise that their wedding photographer fell in the pool behind him while filming the couple.

Watch the viral video here: 

Tags:
Viral videoAmazing videoTwitter videoViral content
