Viral

Storm interrupts weather report! Adorable dog steals spotlight on live stream, netizens love it - Watch

A TV presenter was giving out his weekend weather report when he had to face the cutest interruption, here's what happened.

(Image courtesy: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Watching the news is not just informative but has turned to be downright fun, at least for the ones who were tuned into Global News Toronto last Friday. The weekend weather report had the cutest interruption.

As meteorologist Anthony Farnell stood in front of the green screen to deliver the forecast, he was accompanied - albeit accidentally by his pet 'Storm' who is now being dubbed as the weather dog. The video was shared by Global News on YouTube which has now gone viral.

Watch adorable video here:

In the clip, we see Storm, a mini goldendoodle, darting in and out of the shot, pausing from time to time to eat a treat near the weather map. “Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some treats, walking on thin air,” Farnell joked off screen as his pet canine stole the spotlight.

The people just could not stop gushing at the 'cuteness'. This is how they reacted to the video.

viral news, dog interrupts live stream,

Storm appeared to be begging for treats with Farnell chucking a few towards the centre of the set. But as the green screen changed scenery, the dog looked like it was walking on clouds as it chase Farnell around. 

