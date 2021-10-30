Viral video: Stunt goes horribly wrong, biker crashes into tanker while performing wheelie - Watch

New Delhi: Watching action-packed movies gives an exhilarating experience and we all want to try those stunts performed on bikes, do wheelies, and jump from one building to another but we tend to forget that all these scenes are performed under the supervision of professionals and in safe places where nothing comes out unexpected as every single step is planned.

Some people take these scenes for fun and try to copy these stunts on ordinary roads where nothing is planned and every bit of it can go wrong. Something like that happened when a man tried to do a wheelie on a busy road and got into a horrible accident crashing into a tanker after losing control over the bike.

Watch: (Caution: The video can be disturbing for some audiences, viewers' discretion is advised.)

Sharing the video on the microblogging site Twitter, IPS Rupin Sharma urged people not to perform such stunts and put lives in danger.

