Viral Video: Switzerland Baker Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Wearable Cake Weighing 131 kgs - Watch

Cakes come in different forms, shapes, flavours and size but have you ever heard of a cake that can be worn and eaten at the same time? Yes, that's true, a baker from Switzerland has made a gingantic wearable cake. Baker Natasha Coline Kim Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes has set a Guinness world record for making the largest wearable cake which weighs 131.15 kg. The cake prepared as a wedding dress, was unveiled on January 15 at the Swiss World Wedding Fair in Bern. It was also distributed among the people who came to that fair. A video of the world's largest wearable cake is going viral on social media.

The official Instagram handle of Guinness Book Of World Records shared the video. The caption of the video reads, "Largest wearable cake dress (supported) 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz ) by Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas, SweetyCakes."

The video shows many people cutting pieces of cake from the dress. It has received over one million views so far.

Natasha runs a bakery called 'Sweetycakes', which specializes in making custom cakes. She baked this cake in an attempt to make a Guinness World Record.