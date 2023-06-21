Viral Video: Throwback Video Of Saif Ali Khan With Cute Baby Sara Ali Khan Goes Viral, Netizens Call Them Adorable

Viral Video: Saif Ali Khan is the Nawab of Bollywood and Sara Ali Khan is currently the princess of Bollywood riding high on the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Recently, a cute throwback video of Saif and Sara went viral. A young Sara can be seen getting pampered and basking in attention on her father Saif Ali Khan's film sets, looking all too adorable. Saif is also seen sitting beside Sara, playing with her as she plays with the crew on the set. Sara Ali Khan continues to share a great bond with her father, and the same is evident in their public appearances together.

As soon as the video was posted on Instagram it went viral. Many netizens showered love on Sara and Saif. A lot of love has been seen in the comment box of the video as well. Some are calling the actress a doll and some are calling her cute. Anyway, Sara is looking cute in this video. Many heart emojis can be seen in the comment section.

One user commented 'Looking sooo cute lovely choti Sara', and another user commented 'She was so cute'.

Sara Ali's Khan's Recent Work

Sara Ali Khan is currently riding the high horse for her latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' which is garnering immense love from the masses. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 with the film Kedarnath. Sara appeared in ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ and ‘Atrangi Re’. On the other hand, Sara will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', and Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn..Dino' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush And Upcoming Movies

Saif Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of Adipurush at the box office. Saif was seen as an antagonist in Adipurush. He played the character of Raavana in this mythological movie. His upcoming movie Devara is going to be one hell of a cinematic experience for Saif fans. Starring Jr NTR, Saif, and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, this action-packed drama is already being touted as a blockbuster.