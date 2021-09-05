हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol: Desi Twitter's hilarious memes on THIS scene from Money Heist season 5

Desi Twitter has been abuzz with memes about Money Heist Season 5 as the show clearly enjoys a lot of popularity. It is also evident from this particular scene where a character from the show has divided Twitter if it is cricketer Virat Kohli or actor Bobby Deol. What do you think.

Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol: Desi Twitter&#039;s hilarious memes on THIS scene from Money Heist season 5

New Delhi: As the much awaited Money Heist Season 5 was finally aired on Netflix, desi Twitter has been abuzz with memes and jokes about  the show. The latest one being a 'slight resemblance' of a character from the show with cricketer Virat Kohli or is it Bobby Deol. The Twitterati is split but the funny memes are not.

In a particular scene, Indian viewers spotted an actor that more or less looked like a comination of both Kohli and Bobby. Of course, desi Twitter erupted in memes coming with the most hilarious jokes. 

As the scene unfolds, a group of officials attempt to nab Marseille as he makes an escape in a military helicopter. After landing, Marseille vanishes and the officer questions a farmer on the location. This particular character reminded fans of Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli. 

Here are some of the best reactions: 

A Twitter user wrote, "If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child.” 

This one tried to be a refree.

Another user jokingly said, “Virat Kohli’s cameo in Money Heist.” 

Someone even did this.

While one said, “Finally Bobby Deol got the much-needed break Money Heist."

Twitter definitely had a field day, but what do you really think.

