Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol: Desi Twitter's hilarious memes on THIS scene from Money Heist season 5

New Delhi: As the much awaited Money Heist Season 5 was finally aired on Netflix, desi Twitter has been abuzz with memes and jokes about the show. The latest one being a 'slight resemblance' of a character from the show with cricketer Virat Kohli or is it Bobby Deol. The Twitterati is split but the funny memes are not.

In a particular scene, Indian viewers spotted an actor that more or less looked like a comination of both Kohli and Bobby. Of course, desi Twitter erupted in memes coming with the most hilarious jokes.

As the scene unfolds, a group of officials attempt to nab Marseille as he makes an escape in a military helicopter. After landing, Marseille vanishes and the officer questions a farmer on the location. This particular character reminded fans of Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli.

Here are some of the best reactions:

A Twitter user wrote, "If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child.”

If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/IFosv93DJb — Gautam Jakhar (@GautamJakhar) September 3, 2021

This one tried to be a refree.

Mixture of Virat kohli & Bobby deol #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/m4YAuYYfEP — Priyanshu raj (@kamina_kalakar) September 4, 2021

Another user jokingly said, “Virat Kohli’s cameo in Money Heist.”

Someone even did this.

While one said, “Finally Bobby Deol got the much-needed break Money Heist."

Twitter definitely had a field day, but what do you really think.