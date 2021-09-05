Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol: Desi Twitter's hilarious memes on THIS scene from Money Heist season 5

New Delhi: As the much awaited Money Heist Season 5 was finally aired on Netflix, desi Twitter has been abuzz with memes and jokes about the show. The latest one being a 'slight resemblance' of a character from the show with cricketer Virat Kohli or is it Bobby Deol. The Twitterati is split but the funny memes are not.
In a particular scene, Indian viewers spotted an actor that more or less looked like a comination of both Kohli and Bobby. Of course, desi Twitter erupted in memes coming with the most hilarious jokes.
As the scene unfolds, a group of officials attempt to nab Marseille as he makes an escape in a military helicopter. After landing, Marseille vanishes and the officer questions a farmer on the location. This particular character reminded fans of Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli.
Here are some of the best reactions:
A Twitter user wrote, "If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child.”
If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/IFosv93DJb
— Gautam Jakhar (@GautamJakhar) September 3, 2021
This one tried to be a refree.
Mixture of Virat kohli & Bobby deol #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/m4YAuYYfEP
— Priyanshu raj (@kamina_kalakar) September 4, 2021
Another user jokingly said, “Virat Kohli’s cameo in Money Heist.”
Virat Kohli's cameo in #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/c4wpHKGbmV
— Ashh (@asshh_____) September 3, 2021
Someone even did this.
#ViratGang Is Always Up For The Runs & Wickets Heist! @imVkohli • #PlayBold • #MoneyHeist https://t.co/EKYzksbf5l pic.twitter.com/znpFmT6JLk
— ViratGang (@ViratGang) September 3, 2021
While one said, “Finally Bobby Deol got the much-needed break Money Heist."
Finally Bobby Deol got the much needed break#MoneyHeistSeason5 #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/kBgU2Q4OyD
— anmol (@blaze_1706) September 3, 2021
Twitter definitely had a field day, but what do you really think.