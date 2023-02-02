topStoriesenglish2568597
Newsviral
WAITER VIRAL VIDEO

Waiter Serves 16 Plates of Dosa at Once; Anand Mahindra Impressed With Balancing Skills - Watch Viral Video

The video has been posted by industrialist Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle. Mahindra praised the impressive skills of the waiter and said he would be a gold medal contender if ‘Waiter Productivity’ is recognised as an Olympic sport. 

Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 07:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Waiter Serves 16 Plates of Dosa at Once; Anand Mahindra Impressed With Balancing Skills - Watch Viral Video

Social media is full of videos of people showing their impressive skills and unique talent. One such video of a waiter handling multiple plates at once in a South Indian restaurant is going viral. In the video, the waiter can be seen carrying 16 plates of dosa on top of each other and serving them one by one to the customers. The video has been posted by industrialist Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle. Mahindra praised the impressive skills of the waiter and said he would be a gold medal contender if ‘Waiter Productivity’ was recognised as an Olympic sport. 

The caption shared with the video reads, "We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity’ recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event."  It has been viewed over 1.3 million times. The viral video clip has received a flurry of comments from users.

Also Read: Young Girl From PoK's Gilgit-Baltistan Sings Asha Bhosle's 'In Aankhon Ki Masti', Her Soulful Voice Wins Hearts - Watch Viral Video

People are amazed by the amazing balancing skills of the waiter. 

Live Tv

Waiter Viral VideoBengaluru viral videoDosa Balance videoSouth Indian restaurantAnand Mahindra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group