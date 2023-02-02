Waiter Serves 16 Plates of Dosa at Once; Anand Mahindra Impressed With Balancing Skills - Watch Viral Video

Social media is full of videos of people showing their impressive skills and unique talent. One such video of a waiter handling multiple plates at once in a South Indian restaurant is going viral. In the video, the waiter can be seen carrying 16 plates of dosa on top of each other and serving them one by one to the customers. The video has been posted by industrialist Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle. Mahindra praised the impressive skills of the waiter and said he would be a gold medal contender if ‘Waiter Productivity’ was recognised as an Olympic sport.

The caption shared with the video reads, "We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity’ recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event." It has been viewed over 1.3 million times. The viral video clip has received a flurry of comments from users.

People are amazed by the amazing balancing skills of the waiter.