WATCH: Biker has a narrow escape from speeding Rajdhani Express in Mumbai, video goes viral

Mumbai: A biker in Mumbai had a narrow escape as breaking the rule at a railway level crossing could have cost him his life. In a spine-chilling video that has now gone viral, a speeding Rajdhani Express train can be seen smashing a two-wheeler, even as the biker thankfully managed to escape, albeit just!

Going by the video, the difference of a few seconds saved his life. Instead of waiting at the signal and letting the train pass, this biker decided to save a few minutes and decided to ride on, ignoring the red signal. But just as he stepped on the track, it seemed as if he understood the train was rushing towards him, and he discarded the motorcycle and tried to flee. While he fell, thankfully it was on the other side of the track. The train can be seen zooming past and the motorcycle was damaged to bits.

As per the CCTV timing of the video footage shared, it was reportedly captured in Mumbai on February 12. Watch the video here:

Netizens have strongly reacted to the video. "So his bike got destroyed, he must have experienced the shock of 440 volts, he has injured his back... All of it happened while trying to save a few minutes. This is called Lene Ke Dene Padhgaye," wrote one netizen. Another wrote, "Level crossing is closed, respect the Gateman of Railway, who done his job." He added that if we ignore the rules like many do at a traffic signal on the road, s serious mishap is guaranteed. Another user said that flouting norms like this should attract heavy fines. Yet another wrote, "All the impatient, over smart riders, drivers & law breakers in #India need to be shown such videos on a daily basis."

Another video was posted along with this one. That's also a CCTV footage and of another similar incident that reportedly took place last year in January at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

