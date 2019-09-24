close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

Watch: Chinese girl balances on grandfather's shoulders while on her way to school

The grandfather is a martial artist and he also teaches the form to his granddaughter, a year-one student. The video was shot in a busy market place in southwestern China on September 19.

Watch: Chinese girl balances on grandfather&#039;s shoulders while on her way to school
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@CGTNOfficial

New Delhi: A video from China, featuring a little girl with her grandfather, is doing the rounds on the internet. For some, it will be a trip down the memory lane as you be able to reminisce the good old times spent with your grandparents. 

Shared by Chinese news portal China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Twitter, the video shows the girl balancing on her grandfather's should while being taken to school. 

As per CGTN, the grandfather, identified as Wu Zhonghai, is 53-years-old and is a martial artist. He started learning kung fu when he was all of eight. Zhonghai also teaches martial arts to his granddaughter, a year-one student. 

The video was shot in a busy market place in southwestern China on September 19. The girl, dressed adorably in a red tracksuit, is balancing herself like a pro on her grandfather's shoulder as he also carries along her school bag with him.

The video is probably the best thing on the internet today. Take a look below:

Within minutes of sharing it, the video had been viewed over 8,000 times.

What did you think about the video? Tell us in the comments section below. 

Tags:
Chinabalancing artLatest viral videos
Next
Story

Rare video: Two grizzly bears caught fighting on highway. Seen yet?

Must Watch

PT3M36S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day