WATCH: Crazy Female fan Kisses Virat Kohli's wax Statue at Madame Tussauds, Netizens say 'Ye Kya Ho Raha Hai'

LONDON: A video showing a crazy Virat Kohli fan kissing his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi has become an instant hit on social media. The viral video, which is now being shared widely and has triggered a mixed response from netizens, shows a young woman placing her arm around the neck of the wax statue and kissing his mouth. The woman in the viral video looks pretty excited as her ‘PDA moment’ with the cricketer’s wax statue is being recorded on camera. The woman, who also appears to be a big Kohli fan, can be seen posing happily with the cricketer’s wax statue.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens and Kohli’s fans could not resist themselves from commenting on the incident and slammed the woman for being ''crazy'' and called the act “nothing short of cringe.”Some others also expressed concerns about people touching and spoiling the wax statues that have been put together with a lot of effort and finesse and advised people to stay away from them.

Interestingly, some others tagged the cricketer’s actress wife Anushka Sharma while commenting on the video. One of them wrote, “Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi".

Here are some of those reactions:-

Yeh dekhne se pehle main mar kyu nahi gayi pic.twitter.com/vpTjmGXNUy — Viratian forever! (@viratdiaries_) February 19, 2023

It was already viral. I just reacted to it. Because this video pissed me off. Not the video but that girl actually! — Viratian forever! (@viratdiaries_) February 21, 2023

Creepy bol sakte na isko — Veeresh (@Veeresh_Bharat) February 21, 2023