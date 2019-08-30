close

Crocodile

Watch: Crocodile leaps from water, snatches fish from angler's line in Australia

The video shows the woman dragging the fish, reportedly a barramundi, by the shore after hooking it on the rod. She is accompanied by a partner, who comes near her with a net. Suddenly, the crocodile leaps from the water to snatch the fish.

Watch: Crocodile leaps from water, snatches fish from angler's line in Australia
Image used for representation (Courtesy: Pixabay)

In a shocking video from a national park in Australia, a hungry crocodile stunned a woman by snatching a fish along the shore from her fishing rod. The viral video was posted on Facebook over the weekend and it was recorded at Kakadu National Park.

"Fishing at Cahills Crossing in Kakadu National Park is notorious for crocodiles," read an excerpt from the post. 

The video shows the woman dragging the fish, reportedly a barramundi, by the shore after hooking it on the rod. She is accompanied by a partner, who comes near her with a net. Suddenly, the crocodile leaps from the water to snatch the fish. As the duo see the reptile approaching towards the fish, the flee from the spot. 

Soon after the crocodile catches its prey, it quickly returns to water.

Watch the video here:

According to News.com.au, Cahills Crossing, where the incident happened, is notorious for its croc-infested waters and human misadventure. As per a survey conducted a couple of years ago of the East Alligator River, experts found 120 crocodiles in a six-kilometre stretch south of Cahills Crossing. 

Click here to read other trending stories. 

